‘Lifetime ban from the NFL!!!’: Will Levis’ lifetime mayonnaise endorsement deal goes viral as fans thrash Titans QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' love for mayo has hit a new fandom. The rookie will debut in a new commercial for Hellmann's Mayo. In the promo, he announces that he now has a lifetime supply of Hellmann's.

During the commerical, he uses his favorite condiment to prepare his coffee. He then puts it on a muffin as well.

The partnership with Hellmann's is the first of its kind for the brand's parent company, Unilever. Levis is the first professional athlete to become an ambassador for any of the Unilever products.

Levis' partnership with Hellmann's mayo isn't getting him anymore fans, that's for sure. NFL fans have already been disgusted with the quarterback's excessive use of mayo. The conversation on social media has many fans calling for his ban from the league.

QB Will Levis says his love for mayo started as a small child

It's no secret that Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis loves mayo. While he was a quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats, a video of him putting mayo in his coffee went viral.

Levis' new partnership with Hellmann's Mayo has him discussing his love for the condiment even more. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, he was asked how his infatuation for mayo came about. The youngster noted that since he was a small child, he has loved mayo and ketchup and always used surplus amounts of the condiments.

"I think my palette maybe developed a little earlier than most, and so I was definitely dipping all my nuggets and everything in ketchup. But I started putting mayonnaise on my sandwich like when I was pretty young, all my deli sandwiches, like turkey, cheese, mayo."

Will Levis also noted that he typically ate what his parents were eating or what they wanted him to eat. It ultimately led him to developing a stronger appetite at a young age. He also stated that partnering with the brand on a lifetime basis was a no-brainer for him.

