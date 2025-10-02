After A.J. Brown’s cryptic Bible post stirred drama, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety turned ESPN analyst, Ryan Clark, spoke up to defend him. During an appearance on &quot;First Take&quot; on Wednesday, Clark said Brown was not being immature, but that he was just frustrated.“When you shrug your shoulders and you walk away, then you're being immature,&quot; Clark said. &quot;He's like me.&quot;“To me, while we're on air, I may not address it there. I may not address it on the commercial, but I'm probably gonna call you at some point because I can't let it go. That's who A.J. Brown is.”Later, Clark reposted the clip on X.“I get AJ Brown, because I’m just like him,&quot; Clark tweeted. &quot;I have poor impulse control when frustrated or disrespected. So, I don’t see his recent interview as an end to their issues, but that’s ok. He took accountability, &amp; accountability is Key!”After the Eagles beat the Buccaneers 25-11 in Week 4 on Monday, Brown had just two catches for seven yards. Following the game, he posted a Bible verse from Mark 6:11 on X.“If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”The Philadelphia Eagles will next face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.A.J. Brown clarified his cryptic post on XOn Wednesday, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown met with reporters and said his cryptic post was not aimed at anyone on the team. He admitted he let his feelings get the best of him:“I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over. I take full accountability on that. My message on Twitter was not directed at anyone in the building....I have open communication will all my coaches and with my quarterback as well.”At present, the Eagles are 4-0, but their offense ranks near the bottom of the league.They are averaging the fewest yards per game for an undefeated team since 1941.Brown’s stats show the same pattern. He has 151 receiving yards total. 109 yards came in Week 3 and in two games, he had under 10 yards.Looking back, A.J. Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles on April 28, 2022, after being picked in the NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks.Right after the trade, Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles, including $57 million guaranteed.