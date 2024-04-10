Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since the Kansas City Chiefs' first mention of TS on the New Heights podcast. The couple has since gone public with their relationship, even flying out to support each other during concerts and games.

However, a rise in popularity has also given way to multiple trolls and haters.

Many continue to speak against their relationship, unhappy with the excessive coverage around Swift and Kelce.

In the latest New Heights episode, Travis Kelce discussed his relationship with Taylor Swift, speaking to their guest Lil Dicky. Defending the new power couple, Lily Dicky said:

“Honestly, my take on it and if you want to spend time talking about it for the five thousandth time, but I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like high school where like your most popular pop star and like the beloved musician, somehow met. Like your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real".

"Anyone who like hates on it is like a bitter loser," he added. "But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledged they love it, because there’s something so American about it or something. There’s something like just classic about it".

Travis Kelce isn't sure how he got Taylor Swift into the football world

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. This includes the playoffs and the Super Bowl, where the pop singer even celebrated with Kelce and his team.

The tight end, however, has no idea how he got Swift — who isn't a sports fan — into the football world.

“I don’t know how I did it, because she wasn’t into sports. So I don't know how the fu*k I did it," Kelce said.

He did, however, speak on his life right now.

“I’m having a blast in life, baby," he added. "Just flying high, enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world to new things".

With the NFL offseason picking up, one can only expect more New Heights guests along with a few more Kelce-Swift moments.