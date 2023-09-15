Lil Wayne delivers resounding judgment on Jordan Love era in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had an impressive Week 1 start against the Chicago Bears last week.

As he takes over as Green Bay's franchise quarterback, Love showed out, completing 15 out of 27 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Lil Wayne spoke about the confidence he has in the Green Bay Packers on Undisputed with host, Skip Bayless. He knew Love was going to succeed for awhile, and he thinks that's why Aaron Rodgers was disgruntled with the situation in Green Bay.

"We found Love in Green Bay. I knew he was for real the whole time. That's why Aaron is not doing the whole relationship thing. I wasn't even looking at him and Brett. Jordan or any person, naturally you see somebody, any job position, anything, you see someone step in that."

Wayne added that he's only concerned about the Detroit Lions competing for the NFC North with Green Bay.

"Oh, and he looks good at it. I mean, I don't need to be helping you. I'm trying to get better and take my position. After watching Minnesota last night, the only team we got to worry about is Detroit."

The Packers traded up to draft Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. He sat behind Rodgers the last three seasons, seeing minimal time on the field. He appeared in 10 total games before the start of the 2023 season and only started one game.

Jordan Love felt great in his second career start with the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love during Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

After his impressive Week 1 performance against the Chicago Bears, Love spoke to the media after the game and said he felt great out there while saying it had been a long time coming for him to be their guy.

“It feels great. It feels great. It's definitely been a long time coming for me — three years as a backup. Just watching, learning and growing, seeing this team work. It feels good to be out there leading those guys and being out there playing with them, finally. And to come away with a dub, it's just what we wanted.”

Love will now make his third career start this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are home and won their season debut vs. the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, last week.

Will Jordan Love begin the 2023 season with a 2-0 start?

