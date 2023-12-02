Lil Wayne has said that Taylor Swift won't attend Chiefs at the Packers because his beloeved Green Bay will take the win this Sunday. Appearing on Undisputed, he predicted a comprehensive victory for the home team.

He had the margin of victory at 14 points, the offense scoring 31 points and the defense limiting the Chiefs to just 17. His comments were,

“Packers win over Chiefs. They get them 31-17... It's too cold out there for Taylor Swift, even she ain't coming.”

What would need to happen for Lil Wayne's Packers to overcome Taylor Swift's Chiefs?

The Packers are 5-6 in the NFC, where the reigning Super Bowl champions sit at 8-3 and leading in their division. If Green Bay wins this game, they will join the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks with a 6-6 record and be right back in the playoff hunt.

But beating the Chiefs is easier said than done. The three games Kansas City have lost have been to the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. There have been couple of common themes in all those losses.

The first and obvious one is that the Chiefs to not have elite wide receivers. The Packers secondary needs to ensure that they disrupt the rhythm so that Patrick Mahomes does not have the tools to get the offense going. That should also lead to turnovers. In each of the games they have lost, the Kansas City quarterback has thrown an interception.

Secondly, Mahomes might not run as much as other dual-threat quarterbacks like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, but he can extend plays with his legs. The pass rushers need to put pressure on him but they will also need the defensive line to stand strong so that he cannot escape from the pocket.

Finally, Travis Kelce is the jack in the box who has the habit of popping up in space. The linebackers and the secondary must work together to ensure that does not happen often, especially in the middle while leaving the pass rush to the edge.

On offense, Jordan Love needs to come good again. Over the last two games, he has five touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of over 100. He has to stay at that level. If he reverts to his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he threw two interceptions, Lil Wayne will have to eat his words. And then, even in her absence, Taylor Swift will end up with a victory.