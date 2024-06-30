  • NFL
  • Lil Wayne shouts out Bengals QB Joe Burrow on his new song “Came Out A Beast” 

Lil Wayne shouts out Bengals QB Joe Burrow on his new song “Came Out A Beast” 

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jul 01, 2024 01:43 GMT
Lil Wayne shouts out Bengals QB Joe Burrow on his new song "Came Out A Beast" (Collage Image Credit: IMAGN)

Lil Wayne has given a shoutout to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in his new song, "Came Out A Beast". But he gives the toast to the star's time and successes in college as part of the LSU football program. In that the singer raps,

"Reppin' LSU like I'm Joe Burrow... Sorry not sorry, I'm tired of the sorrow"
Why did Lil Wayne invoke LSU and Joe Burrow in "Came Out A Beast"?

Lil Wayne is an avowed Green Bay Packers fan. One could have understood if he had chosen to invoke Jordan Love in his song. Or he could have gone the Legends' way, he could have chosen Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, or even Bart Starr.

Instead, he went with Joe Burrow. And that has much to do with whom he is coordinating with the song, "Came Out A Beast". It is part of Flau'Jae Johnson's debut rap album, and she is an LSU basketball player.

The rapper, even though he supports the NFL franchise in Wisconsin, is a Louisiana native. He also happens to be a big fan of women's college basketball and previously narrated a hype video for LSU women's basketball's Final Four appearance in 2023. Hence, this collaboration is not a surprise.

And because of those connections, it is not unexpected to see him use Joe Burrow's name in the context of LSU, where the quarterback made his name and won a championship before the Bengals picked him first overall.

Flau'Jae Johnson also references both Angel Reese and Joe Burrow in her song, rapping,

“Keep a double I feel like I’m Reese...I got me a natty/I got me a ring/I ain’t switchin no sides I’ma ride with my team...I go to LSU and I be reppin’ it like I’m Joe Burrow."
The focus of this whole song is on players who won the National Championship for LSU and arguably were the emblems of those victories.

Now, Bengals fans will be hoping that all the hype that is captured in Lil Wayne's song about their quarterback becomes applicable to their franchise as well. Joe Burrow has led them to the Super Bowl once but has battled multiple injuries during his time in Cincinnati.

Winning the National Championship at LSU will get Lil Wayne writing a song about it but it is the fans who want to chant his name at the Jungle as he holds aloft the Lombardi Trophy.

