Today's Detroit Lions are best known for their offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff. However, they also have an underrated defense, with Alex Anzalone being considered one of its best linebackers.

He particularly shone in a 42-24 blowout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with 11 tackles (eight solo). But his thought were elsewhere: directed towards his parents Sal and Judy, who are currently stranded in Israel amidst a massive war with Palestinian rebel group Hamas that began over the weekend.

Alex Anzalone revealing that his parents have been stranded in Israel

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Anzalone told the Detroit News:

"It’s hard. (It's) really all I’ve been thinking about."

Sal and Judy had entered Israel on October 2 as part of a tour endorsed by their church in Florida.

An overview of Alex Anzalone's NFL career

Drafted 56th overall out of Florida in 2017, Alex Anzalone immediately became a starter at outside linebacker for the New Orleans Saints as a rookie. However, in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, he injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve.

He finally got to show his wares in his second year, amassing 59 tackles (45 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The Saints reached the NFC Championship Game, but lost 23-26 in one of the most agonizing defeats in playoff history.

After two more seasons at New Orleans, Anzalone joined the Detroit Lions in 2021. He re-signed with them for 2022 and had his best season to date, amassing 125 tackles (77 solo), 1.5 sacks, and an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery each.

After a seemingly woeful 1-6 start, the Lions won eight of their next ten for their first positive record since 2017, just missing the playoff via head-to-head record.

For his efforts, he received a three-year, $18.75-million extension in the offseason. He had previously hinted at it in January:

“Obviously it’s a fit. But there are multiple layers to that. I’m going into Year 7, and you have to take care of your family.”

Then when it came time to announce the news, the linebacker posted on X:

Alex Anzalone revealing his retention by the Detroit Lions from 2023 onwards