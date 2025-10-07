Lions CB Terrion Arnold drops 3-word message after 2nd opinion on shoulder injury cleared air around return timeline

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 on Sunday. The Lions won 37-24, but Arnold's injury sparked some concerns for the team.

According to reports, Arnold was expected to be sidelined for a significant period. However, on Tuesday, reports claimed that the cornerback could return to action later this month.

Amid uncertainty around his return timeline, Arnold tweeted a message for his followers on Tuesday.

"God is good…" Arnold tweeted.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Arnold would be sidelined for a "long time," before adding that it would be a "while" before the CB was back on the field.

However, Arnold received some positive news after getting a second opinion on his shoulder injury.

Terrion Arnold could reportedly return to action for Lions later this month

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

According to reports from ESPN, Terrion Arnold is expected to return "sooner than expected" after getting a second opinion on his shoulder injury. Reports claim that the Lions' CB could get back on the field, possibly later this month.

Nonetheless, Arnold is still expected to miss some time for Detroit.

Arnold was questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday due to his shoulder injury, which he initially suffered against the Cleveland Browns. However, despite having a questionable tag heading into Week 5, he suited up for the game against Cincinnati.

Arnold seemingly re-aggravated his shoulder injury against the Bengals and exited in the third quarter after needing to be carted off the field. He did not return.

Although initial fears suggested that Arnold might miss the rest of the season, the good news is that the Lions' CB should return sooner.

In five games this season, Arnold has recorded 22 combined tackles with 16 solo tackles and four passes defended. In his absence, Trey Flowers is likely to cover the outside corner position.

