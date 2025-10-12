  • home icon
  Lions CB Terrion Arnold mocks Patrick Mahomes with Dan Campbell meme ahead of SNF clash vs. Chiefs

Lions CB Terrion Arnold mocks Patrick Mahomes with Dan Campbell meme ahead of SNF clash vs. Chiefs

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 12, 2025 18:00 GMT
Lions CB Terrion Arnold mocks Patrick Mahomes with Dan Campbell meme ahead of SNF clash vs Chiefs
Lions CB Terrion Arnold mocks Patrick Mahomes with Dan Campbell meme ahead of SNF clash vs. Chiefs (image credits: getty)

Terrion Arnold will not play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs due to a shoulder injury. However, the cornerback still managed to make headlines with a meme he posted on social media just a few hours before the game.

Arnold shared a meme with Patrick Mahomes's face edited into WWE wrestler AJ Styles'. He stood in front of The Undertaker, whose face was edited with Lions coach Dan Campbell's.

The original picture was taken during WrestleMania 2020. Styles believed he had won the match, but The Undertaker unsuspectedly reappeared behind him.

Arnold didn't explain the meme's meaning. However, it may have been meant to convey to fans that the Lions are confident heading into Sunday's matchup despite being shorthanded on defense.

The increasing number of injuries for Detroit led to many fans and analysts predicting that Mahomes and the Chiefs offense would dominate the Lions. It will be interesting to see how Mahomes and Co. will react to the meme starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Terrion Arnold expected to be out for a "long time" due to a shoulder injury

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed reporters on Monday and revealed that Terrion Arnold would be sidelined "for a long time" due to his shoulder injury.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while," Campbell said. "He's going to be out for a long time."
Arnold sustained the injury in the Lions' win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. He was ruled out after being taken off the field.

The cornerback has four defended passes and 22 total tackles this season. Following D.J. Reed's placement on injured reserve last week, his injury means Detroit's two starting cornerbacks will be sidelined for some time.

The Lions signed and added Arthur Maulet to their practice squad to make up for the injuries of Arnold and Reed. Due to their secondary injury problems, the seasoned defensive back might have a chance to stay with the team for the rest of the season.

Detroit has won its last four games and will try to make it five in a row against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

