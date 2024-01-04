Lions-Cowboys refereeing controversy turns Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly into NFL script believer

While Matthew Stafford is no longer a Detroit Lion, it seems as if his wife, Kelly, is willing to back her husband's former team.

After Detroit's controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday, the Rams quarterback's wife stuck up for the Lions, blaming the NFL for their loss.

Detroit lost the game 21-20 to the Cowboys, after failing to take the lead while going for a two-point conversion. Referee Brad Allen said that offensive lineman Taylor Decker reported as an illegible receiver on the catch he made during the Lions' two-point conversion.

On The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank, Stafford blamed the NFL for the outcome of the game. She is a firm believer of the 'NFL script' after the Lions loss.

“It doesn’t matter if it is in Dallas. There’s always rules made up after something happens with the Lions. This is how it plays out. Whether this is the NFL script or not. Whether they want the Rams to play the Lions and they’re making that happen somehow. Which I know people laugh at the idea of a script, but I’m kinda a believer in the script.”

Luckily for the Detroit Lions, they've already secured a playoff berth in the postseason. Still, the loss could cost them a home playoff game at some point in the playoffs.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will prepare for the playoffs

Matthew Stafford during Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

Following their close 26-25 win over the New York Giants this weekend, the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford clinched a playoff berth this postseason.

The Rams started the season 3-6, but have won six of their last seven games to give them a 9-7 record heading into Week 18. With the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC West and clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they will start this Sunday against the Rams.

This could benefit the Rams because they could become a lower seed with the victory, depending on how the rest of the Sunday games play out.

