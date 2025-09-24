Lions’ David Montgomery reveals inspiration behind his viral “crying” celebration

David Montgomery had an outstanding performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The running back had 151 yards and two touchdowns in 12 carries to help the Detroit Lions secure a 38-30 win in the Week 3 game at the M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.One of the moments that caught the attention of many was his celebration after a touchdown. The seventh-year running back covered his face and feigned crying, which was weird and outrageous to many. It wasn't the first time we've seen that celebration, having done that after scoring in Week 2.David Montgomery discussed the unique celebration with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on the “St. Brown Podcast” on Tuesday.Equanimeous: “You had a good game obviously, but what's up with your celebrations? I've seen it two, three times now. What is that?&quot;Montgomery: &quot;Yeah, you're gonna see that for the rest of the year.&quot;Amon-Ra went on to question the running back on where he got the inspiration for the celebration and what it is all about.Amon Ra: &quot;For real, David, where'd you get it from?&quot;Montgomery: &quot;Nah, I just thought about it, bro.&quot;Amon-Ra: &quot;Really? Okay. Is it crying or laughing?&quot;Montgomery: &quot;It's both. It's like crying before I laugh. It's like you cry and then you start laughing…. Like a psychopath. You know what I'm saying?.... I'm psyched. Like I'm crazy.”David Montgomery praises the Lions’ offensive lineFollowing his astonishing performance against the Ravens on Monday night, David Montgomery took his time to give credit to the Lions’ offensive line. The position group has been crucial to the team's success in recent years and was ranked among the best ahead of this season“It starts up front. Those guys don’t get enough credit. They caught a lot of backlash after the first week and everybody was on them about it,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got the best group up front in the league.”He also commended the Lions’ teamwork, believing it played a crucial role in his performance.“It was not me at all. You can’t play this game by yourself. The guys up front, the receivers, the tight ends, you can’t do that at all without those guys up front being selfless and moving those guys out of the way so I can have the right read. My job is easy. They do the hard part, so I’m grateful for those guys.”David Montgomery has recorded 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 11 carries this season. He's also rushed for 11 first downs in the three games played. Alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, he will play a crucial role in the team's run game in 2025, with his eyes set on a 1000+ rushing yards season.