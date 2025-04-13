Lions' DE Aidan Hutchinson hints at "long rehab process" coming to an end

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made clear on Friday that he was close to completing his rehab process after suffering a devastating injury during the 2024 season.

While talking with NFL analyst Marty Smith at the iconic Masters golf tournament, Hutchinson outlined how he was finishing the last portion of his rehab process and was close to being fully ready to return.

"I’m there. I’d say I’m good, I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that." (41:19)

In Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula that resulted in him missing the remainder of the campaign. The injury needed surgery and proved to be a long road back to full health for the Lions superstar defensive player Hutchinson.

Originally drafted in the first round, No. 2 overall by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has become one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

His last full season (2023) saw Hutchinson finish the campaign with a remarkable 51 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

Through five games in 2024, Hutchinson already had 19 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Will Hutchinson be ready for the 2025 season?

All signs point to Hutchinson being ready for the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. The addition of Hutchinson will be welcome news for the Lions, a team that is ready to win the Super Bowl now.

Last year, the Lions defense was injured at the end of the campaign, something that saw the franchise struggle to stop the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the postseason.

With Hutchinson back fully healthy in 2025, expectations will be extremely high for the Lions defensive unit next year.

