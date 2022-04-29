"We get Aidan Hutchinson and his hot mom" - Detroit fans are loving life after the Lions draft Michigan star

Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and Lions fans are ecstatic over the pick of the defensive end.

One Lions fan was overjoyed about not only getting the University of Michigan star player but also him mom:

"WE GET AIDAN AND HIS HOT MOM"

This University of Michigan fan says that fans of Michigan State are in pieces and welcomes the defensive end back home:

"MSU fans in pieces. Welcome home hutch GO LIONS GO BLUE"

Another fan asserts that those who are hating on Hutchinson now will regret doing so:

"Yall gonna come back here and regret all the hate yall give Hutch. He is gonna be 10 sack a season player."

This Michigan fan says that the defensive end is a head coach Dan Campbell and special assistant Chris Spielman type of player and loves the pick:

"As a West-sider, it's good to see a Plymouth boy do good. Hutch is a Spielman/Campbell type player. Fits the gritty culture. Excelled last year under an NFL-trained Defensive Coordinator, so he's ahead of the training curve. Great pick!"

Another fan said that his attitude fits everything that Detroit wants to do as an organization:

"Awesome! Go Blue! His attitude fits everything the Lions are trying to do!"

This twitter user says she doesn't get why people aren't liking the pick by the Lions, telling them to watch the highlights:

"I don’t understand why a lot of people are hating on this pick!! Go watch his highlights."

Another Lions fan welcomes home the defensive end's mother and is excited to watch him play:

"Welcome home @MelissaHutch_I can’t wait to watch your boy change the @Lions game!"

This person is a huge Wolverine and Lions fan in the state of Nebraska and says that they're ordering the defensive end's jersey:

"Awesome..Huge Wolverine and Lions fan living in Nebraska....Gonna order Hutch's jersey."

Simply put, this Detroit supporter loves the pick:

"W PICK"

A long-time Michigan Wolverines fan asked when the jerseys go out on sale:

"When do the Jerseys go on sale?"

Hutchinson and His Career at Michigan

Hutchinson at the University of Michigan

The defensive end was third in college football with 14 sacks and had 17 tackles for loss in the 2021 season.

Hutchinson came away with many awards that season, including the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive end in college football, and a Consensus All-American.

The 21-year-old will start his NFL career with the Lions as the 2022 season gets closer.

