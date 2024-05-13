The Detroit Lions have been proactive this offseason and have locked in quarterback Jared Goff for the next four seasons. However, not everyone is happy about the extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Lions and Goff agreed to a four-year, $212 million extension that gives the former L.A. Ram $170 million guaranteed.

Jared Goff has been the catalyst for the Lions' turnaround under Dan Campbell and now he has been rewarded with a big extension. But fans are split over the news.

One fan was happy with Goff's contract, stating that it was well deserved.

"Well deserved. And people said they should draft his replacement a year ago."

But another fan wasn't too impressed with the news that Goff was going to be sticking around for the next four seasons.

"Worst contract in NFL history wtf lmfao."

As the news began to filter through, some Lions fans were happy with Goff being under center for the foreseeable future.

"Legitimately happy for him," one fan posted.

"Huge congrats to Jared Goff," one fan posted.

While some fans were happy for Goff, others voiced their disapproval.

"212 million for a game manager, you love to see it," one fan wrote.

"Modern day Kirk Cousins," another fan wrote.

Not everyone is completely sold on Goff getting that amount of money by the Lions, but that is the way the league is when it comes to paying quarterbacks.

At least the Lions have their franchise quarterback locked in for the next four years.

Jared Goff and Lions looking to go one better in 2024

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

Now with a fresh, shiny new contract for Goff, attention turns to the 2024 season and if Detroit can go one better than last season.

Largely a surprise-packet last year, the Lions won the division and two playoff games en route to an NFC Championship appearance, one they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dan Campbell built a good roster last season that can go up against the best teams in the NFL. With Jared Goff's future now tucked away, Detroit can look to reload in 2024 and become a powerhouse in the NFL.

In an NFC North that features the Green Bay Packers, the exciting Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams and the Minnesota Vikings, it will be anything but easy.

However, for Detroit, who now has Goff locked away for the foreseeable future, it can feel good about its chances to go one better in 2024.