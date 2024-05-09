Lions GM declares Jared Goff "earned" new deal as negotiation race continues

Jared Goff is largely credited with helping resurrect the Detroit Lions to heights not seen since the 1990s. Fans and pundits have taken turns celebrating the turnaround over the last two seasons, but the quarterback has yet to see an official endorsement in the form of an extension.

While the wait for an extension will continue, the general manager behind the wait has at least given verbal vindication to the quarterback. General manager Brad Holmes said his piece on Goff's future in comments made via the Detroit Free Press and NBC Sports on Thursday.

“First and foremost, he’s earned an extension," Holmes said. "It’s important, it’s a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard and these things just take time.”

Jared Goff is now in the final year of a contract dating back to 2019, following his Super Bowl performance with the Los Angeles Rams.

He was 25 years old when his contract began. He will now begin the final year of the contract at the age of 30. He had been playing on a four-year extension for $134 million since being traded by the Rams for Matthew Stafford after the 2020 season.

Jared Goff sets another major career record following separation from Sean McVay

Some have argued that Jared Goff hasn't proven himself to be better without Sean McVay than with him. However, at least in one statistical category, the quarterback has proven that he can succeed away from McVay.

While the Detroit Lions still have yet to get deeper in the playoffs with Goff than the Rams did, the quarterback can trumpet his career-best accuracy in 2023. In 2023, the quarterback completed 67.3% of his throws, which is 0.3% more accurate than his best year with McVay.

Additionally, his high completion percentage with the Lions wasn't the only one that outranked his completion percentage with the Los Angeles Rams.

Every single completion percentage ranks above his best season with the Rams, except for one year. His worst completion percentage with the Lions was 65.1%. Meanwhile, his best completion percentage with the Rams was 67.0%.

Outside of that, Goff's percentage was better than his best with the Rams in all comparisons, except if one were to compare 2022's number to 2020.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown's quarterback get a contract to match his jump in accuracy?

