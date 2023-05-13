The 2023-24 NFL regular season schedule was released last Thursday and the Detroit Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be played on September 7, 2023, and it comes as a surprise to some that the Lions will face KC on opening night.

While Detroit was a good team last season, they didn't make the postseason. Some thought that teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, or a contender would face the Chiefs on opening night.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that the team is ready for the challenge. Appearing on SiriusXM NFL radio, the GM asserted that he isn't hiding from the Chiefs. Instead, he is embracing being on national TV on opening night. Holmes said (via Sports Illustrated):

"We entered last season with really no primetime games on the slate. We were Sunday at 1 pm every week. And we said, 'Okay, well, that's who we are, and we're going to do the best we can.' And so now, when you have a little bit of success, again, we still got a lot of work to do to get into the postseason. But, I'm glad that it's recognized."

Holmes added that he's excited to play on opening night and is keenly awaiting the season opener.

"And, you start getting games like this. And, you can't be scared of it. You can't hide from it. You can't be intimidated. It's like, no, this is what we wanted. So, I think it's going to be a great test. It's very exciting. The opener, the kickoff (of 2023 season), primetime TV. And, I will say, I have no doubt that we'll be ready."

The Detroit Lions made big strides during the 2022-23 season

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions finished last season second place in the NFC North with a 9-8 record, winning five out of their last six games to conclude the season.

They finished 3-13-1 in 2021, at last place in the division. They also placed last in the division in 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Quarterback Jared Goff had the best season last year in the last four years, posing a QBR of 99.3 while throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns.

This off-season, the Lions have added CBs Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, RB David Montgomery, WR Marvin Jones, OL Graham Glasgow, and S CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Do you think the Lions will make a bigger stride in 2023 and make the playoffs?

