Lions HC Dan Campbell comes up with funny response on how to stop Patrick Mahomes in Week 1

Dan Campbell's Detriot Lions take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to open the NFL regular season in a blockbuster matchup. Many have labeled it the young team taking on the older team as Mahomes and the Chiefs are a known commodity, but the Lions have an optimism about them.

Regarding the Chiefs and Mahomes, stopping him is thought to be perhaps the hardest assignment in football right now, as the Chiefs star can hurt you with his legs or his incredible arm.

So, how do the Lions go about making life uncomfortable for the reigning MVP and Super Bowl champ?

With the Lions no doubt game-planning for Mahomes and the Chiefs for the last few weeks, exactly how to stop him has become an arduous task.

“Make him go backwards and never turn around where he can throw back that way,” Campbell said via Chiefswire of USA Today. “That would be about the best way to sum it up. Yeah, look, this guy is – he’s tough. That’s the easy answer to all this.

"He is a highly competitive, highly instinctive aware player and it all – he is the engine in this offense, everything runs through him, he makes it go.”

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs looking to get the season off to winning start

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and the Chiefs' Super Bowl defense kick off at Arrowhead Stadium against the Lions in a game that many simply can't wait for. The Lions are on the up and considered one of the feel-good stories of the year waiting to happen, while Mahomes and the Chiefs are the NFL's gold standard.

After overcoming the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year's Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs' title defense begins with two tough outings.

First is the Lions at home, which will be no easy task, and then Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are next in Week 2, followed by the Chicago Bears and New York Jets to round out the first month.

Given that three of the four teams have playoff intentions, the Chiefs will not want to start the year behind the eight-ball. Getting off to a good start is paramount, and for Patrick Mahomes, he will not want, as Campbell stated "go backward" to start the season.