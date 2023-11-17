Lions HC Dan Campbell dismisses Texas A&M coaching rumors as Jimbo Fisher's replacement

Would Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell ever leave his current coaching job for the college ranks? As of right now, no. The Lions HC was asked by reporters on Friday if he would be interested in coaching Texas A&M's football team.

The Aggies fired head coach Jimbo Fisher last Sunday and are now in search of a new head coach for next season. Campbell is an alum of the university and answered the question by saying he loves his alma mater. He continued, saying he would do anything he could to help the football program, anything except coach the team.

When asked if the university reached out to him about the job, he neither confirmed nor denied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Maybe,but that’s all good. Certainly I know some people there and I love my school. That’s my alma mater and I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them.”

Expand Tweet

Campbell attended and played tight end at Texas A&M from 1995 until 1998. However, his love for the university won't stop him from his current coaching job with the Detroit Lions, which is understandable given how well he has done there.

Has Dan Campbell ever coached college football?

Dan Campbell played in the NFL for 11 seasons, splitting his time with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. After his NFL playing career, he entered the world of coaching with the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010.

Expand Tweet

From 2011 until 2015 he was the Dolphins' tight end coach and in his final year with the team, he was the interim head coach after Joe Philbin was fired.

Dan Campbell was then hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2016 as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He held that position until the Detroit Lions hired him as their head coach ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

As the head coach of the Detroit Lions, he currently has a 19-23 record. However, after producing a winning 9-8 season in 2022, this season has been even better with Detroit 7-2. The Lions are leading the NFC North division ahead of the 6-4 Minnesota Vikings.