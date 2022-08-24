"The dumber you think I am, the better off we are" - Lions HC Dan Campbell doesn't mind reputation as 'meathead' 

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't bothered by people thinking that he’s not smart. In an interview with The Athletic, the head coach said he doesn’t mind if his opponents underestimate his intelligence, saying:

“It doesn’t bother me. If you’re an opponent, the dumber you think I am, the better off we are.”

He also added that he’s still himself and much calmer, noting:

“I’m still being me, excited as ever, but I don’t always feel like I’m going to rip my shirt off and run around. Once you’re in it a year, you have a feel for what it is. You can keep your emotions in check.”

Last year, the head coach bought into the ‘meathead’ moniker as he signed off on Detroit’s website photoshopping his office nameplate reading:

“DAN CAMPBELL HEAD COACH/THE DUDE.”

His wife wears a T-shirt that says “Dumb Jocks Are Hot.” She has another shirt that says, “Mrs. Meathead.”

Before becoming a coach, he played 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end, four with the New York Giants and three apiece with the Dallas Cowboys and the Lions. He also had a one-year run with the New Orleans Saints in 2009.

He joined the coaching side of the NFL in 2010 as an offensive coaching intern. He spent five years as the Miami Dolphins tight end coach and was the interim head coach in 2015 when they fired Joe Philbin after Week Four. From 2016 to 2021, he was an assistant coach/tight end coach for the New Orleans Saints.

He was hired as Detroit’s head coach in January 2021 and the team showed promise, despite their 3 – 13 – 1 record last season under Campbell.

Campbell Entering Year Two with the Lions

Campbell at Detroit Lions Training Camp

For Campbell, it was about setting the tone with a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, where they went 9 – 7. Also, the Lions haven’t made a conference championship since the 1991-92 season. However, there looks to be great promise for Detroit under Campbell’s leadership.

Left tackle Penei Sewell was their first-round pick in last year's NFL Draft. They also selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of that same draft.

In this year’s draft, they selected two other cornerstone players in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and receiver Jameson Williams. It’s important to note that they have quarterback Jared Goff, running back D’Andre Swift, and cornerback Jeff Okudah as well.

