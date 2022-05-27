"I'd be walking around without any pants on" - Dan Campbell reportedly feared sensational loss this offseason

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, reportedly feared for the worst this offseason about losing a vital coaching staff member. Speaking with the media, the Lions head coach said he thought defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would not be on the staff this upcoming season, adding:

"I had this feeling like I'd be walking around without any pants on.”

Back in February this year, Campbell said he was nervous as he thought Glenn would be an excellent fit for the then-New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy:

"Well, he'd be a great fit (with the Saints). That's why I'm nervous. Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That's how much I think of him and know where he's going. I know that's real, that's out there, they have a good feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization."

Glenn showed up to Detroit along with Campbell before the start of the 2021 season. He interviewed for the Saints head coaching position after the resignation of longtime head coach Sean Payton.

Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach for five seasons (2016-2020) and the assistant defensive backs coach for two seasons (2014-2015) with the Cleveland Browns before being hired as Detroit's defensive coordinator.

Before entering the coaching profession, Glenn spent 15 seasons playing in the NFL with five NFL teams: the New York Jets (eight seasons), Houston Texans (three seasons), Dallas Cowboys (two seasons), and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Saints for a season each.

He made the Pro Bowl three times in his career, twice with the Jets and once with the Texans.

Dan Campbell as Lions head coach

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

Campbell was hired as the Lions head coach in January 2020 after spending the previous five seasons as an assistant head coach and tight end coach with New Orleans.

He was the interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins after the team fired Joe Philbin in the 2015 season, going 5-7 in 12 games.

In his first season with the team in 2021, the Lions went 3-13-1, finishing last in the NFC North. However, the team had a great NFL Draft this year, selecting University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 pick overall. We'll see how year two fares for Campbell and Glenn in the 2022 season as they look to build upon last season.

