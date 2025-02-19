Lions' Jameson Williams receives major update on potential NFL suspension

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams isn't getting a suspension from the NFL after being nearly arrested by Detroit police in October. At the time, a gun was found in a vehicle driven by his brother, and after original plans to take him to jail changed, the police launched an investigation into how things transpired during the moment.

Reporter Dave Birkett (via NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman) said Williams would not face any NFL discipline in this situation. This is particularly positive for Williams, who was suspended for two games during the 2024 campaign.

After midnight on Oct. 8, law enforcement pulled over Williams and his brother while the latter drove the vehicle. He revealed that there were two guns in the car, one in the back seat and another under Williams' seat. One of the guns was registered to the wide receiver, but he didn't have a concealed pistol license (CPL).

Police originally planned to take Williams into custody, but the night ended differently for the player. The first officers at the scene didn't know who they were dealing with, but after a second sergeant arrived, Williams' situation improved. This officer was a Lions fan and even had the team's logo as his phone's wallpaper.

Several calls were made in the following minutes, and Williams went from being almost taken to jail to being released. Two weeks before he was suspended by the NFL for violating the drug-enhancing performance policy. It looked like this new situation would have ended similarly, but the league decided against it.

Jameson Williams, the Lions had a disappointing ending to the 2024 season

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions were considered strong favorites in dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. After a 15-2 regular season, they looked like legitimate contenders to win it all. However, the Washington Commanders pulled off the upset in the divisional round, ending their dreams to play and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Despite being suspended for two games, Williams had a solid season, posting 58 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 61 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. After signing a four-year, $17,461,790, Williams will earn a base salary of $2,636,153 and a roster bonus of $450,000 in 2025.

The Lions will be looking for revenge after failing to meet expectations.

