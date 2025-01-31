Lions' Jared Goff and wife Christen join investors team to bring WNBA expansion team to Detroit

Jared Goff and his wife Christen are among a group of investors trying to bring a WNBA franchise to Detroit several years after the Shock left the city in 2009. The WNBA has drawn increasing attention from potential investors who are ready to bring a new team to different cities nationwide.

Per FOX2, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is leading a group of investors who plan to bid to add a WNBA expansion team to Detroit. In addition to Gores, Jared Goff, his wife Christen, Chris Webber (a Michigan Wolverines legend), former Pistons guard Grant Hill and his wife Tamia, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp and her husband Steve, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and her husband Tony, and others are also involved in this movement.

Gores released a statement on Friday, announcing his intention to add the expansion team to the city.

"This is an exciting opportunity to welcome the WNBA back to Detroit and bring additional investment and economic activity into the city," Gores said. "For the WNBA this is home, and our bid represents an unprecedented opportunity for the league to come full circle and effect a long-hoped-for Detroit homecoming. No city is more prepared to embrace the team as a community asset that drives unity and common ground."

The investor group has also outlined a plan to use a mix of new and already-built facilities for the new organization and its fans. They would build team headquarters and provide players and coaches with the infrastructure needed to be a model franchise.

Jared Goff joins growing list of NFL stars trying to get a WNBA expansion team

Jared Goff isn't the first and perhaps won't be the last NFL star to try to get involved in the WNBA. Earlier this week, Payton Manning teamed up with WNBA legend Candace Parker and another group of investors to try to bring a franchise to Tennessee named after legendary coach Pat Summitt.

Before that, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany showed their plans to bring a team to Kansas City. They already own the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and want to expand their portfolio in the WNBA.

This competition has immense potential to grow. After the Golden State Valkyries and Toronto Tempo join in 2025 and 2026, more teams can do the same but the race to ownership will be fierce.

