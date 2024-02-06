Lions legend Calvin Johnson confesses he took to smoking cannabis during his NFL career

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers to have ever graced the NFL field. A six-time Pro Bowler, Johnson holds the record for the most receiving yards in a season. Having spent his entire career with the Lions and retiring in 2015, he was later named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Johnson has sparked outrage with his confession of recreational drug use during his professional career. The 38-year-old admits to using cannabis before games towards the end of his career to help with the pain.

Did Calvin Johnson smoke cannabis during NFL games?

In an interview with RG3 and The Ones, Calvin Johnson admitted to playing some games 'high' towards the end of his career. The legendary wide receiver admitted to being fried before games and smoking cannabis to ease the pain.

Johnson, however, clarified that it was only during his last year with the Lions before retiring from the sport. Johnson was quoted as saying:

"There were some games in my career man, where I was just like man how am I make it today. So I just let me get my mind right. It was like in my last year, when I was barely hanging on."

In 2019, the Lions legend and his wife, Brittney, opened a medical cannabis dispensary in Michigan and Boston. Alongside Johnson, Godser Cherilus, a former NFL first-round pick from Boston College, and Rob Sims are also part of the ownership.

The 38-year-old also has a partnership with Harvard University to study the effects of cannabis on healing pain. The legendary wide receiver also referred to the same during his Hall of Fame speech, saying that his work with Harvard has the potential to provide an alternative.

Among other records, Calvin Johnson is tied with Michael Irvin for the most 100-yard games in a season. He is also tied with Adam Thielen for consecutive 100-yard games and holds the record for consecutive games with 10 or more receptions.