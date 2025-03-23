Lions OT Kayode Awosika marries Bernadette Osborne in mix of Nigerian and American wedding traditions

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kayode Awosika married Bernadette Osborne on March 2 in a weekend-long party at Villa Toscana Miami in Florida.

Awosika and his bride organized a celebration that respected their Nigerian and American roots in a series of events throughout the weekend.

"We envisioned a weekend where all of our family and friends could travel to not only celebrate us but also have a quick vacation," Osborne said on Tuesday, via PEOPLE. "All we wanted was to be surrounded by people we love and have a wonderful time."

The festivities started with a welcome party on March 1 at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables. The couple included a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the party with dances, prayers and blessing rituals.

For their main ceremony, Awosika and Osborne took their vows under an Italian cupola decorated with a traditional chandelier in the outdoor botanical gardens at Villa Toscana. The ceremony was officiated by Sean Pugh, the Lions' chaplain and director of player engagement.

NFL brotherhood celebrates Kayode Awosika and Bernadette's special day

The couple had 135 wedding guests, including some of Kayode Awosika's NFL teammates. Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata, Pittsburgh Steelers' Isaac Seumalo, Detroit Lions teammates Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal and Halapoulivaati Vaitai attended. New York Jets' Kenny Yeboah, Carolina Panthers' James Mitchell and Chicago Bears' Matt Pryor were also present.

Osborne entered the bridal scene to the song "Here Comes the Bride" played with a violin accompaniment. She walked in a cathedral wedding veil and sparkly mermaid-shaped wedding dress by Enzoani, while Awosika looked fashion-forward in a cream-colored suit teamed with black ball shoes.

The bride and groom exchanged outfits for the reception, with trimmings in cream, gold and blue. Awosika put on a white dress shirt and black dress pants, while Osborne wore a beaded handmade dress by a Nigerian designer, who also designed her traditional Nigerian dress. The couple coordinated in white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

"Getting married to Kayode is the final step of committing my life to him. I've known for years that Kayode was the one, and saying 'I do' has been the best moment of my life so far," Osborne said on Tuesday, via PEOPLE.

During the reception, Awosika surprised his wife and guests by singing "Sweet Love" by Myles Smith. The bride and groom had their first dance to James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go."

Awosika and Osborne met while in college after he sent a direct message saying "Hey, what's up? :)," and got engaged on June 23, 2023. After their wedding party, they honeymooned at La Casa de la Playa in Mexico.

While beginning their married life, Osborne will start to work in urgent care with her newly acquired physician assistant certification.

