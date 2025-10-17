  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Lions players are gambling on football": NFL fans react as Aidan Hutchinson rocks USC sweater after losing bet to Amon-Ra St Brown

"Lions players are gambling on football": NFL fans react as Aidan Hutchinson rocks USC sweater after losing bet to Amon-Ra St Brown

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:03 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

During a press conference on Thursday, Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was seen wearing a USC Trojans sweater. The reason why he attended the press conference in this outfit was due to a bet with fellow Lion Amon-Ra St Brown.

Ad

This bet was on the result of the USC Trojans game with the Michigan Wolverines (the colleges of St Brown and Hutchinson, respectively) last week, which the Trojans won As he lost this bet, Hutchinson had to wear the USC sweater.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is how fans responded to this on social media

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This fan thinks that the Lions need to be investigated by the NFL

"@NFL. lions players are gambling on football, assaulting popular tiktokers & crying about illegal touchdowns. Launch an investigation!!", said this fan.

These fans have praised Hutchinson for going through with it.

"Keeping one's word is very admirable.", said this fan.
Ad
"Atleast he will. Man up to a better.", said another fan.

These fans think that Hutchinson suits the USC sweatshirt.

"I hate to say it but that usc sweatshirt looks good on Hutchinson.", said this fan.
Ad

Finally,this fan has made a sarcastic comment on the matchup itself.

"The classic Big Ten matchup between Southern California and Michigan.", said this fan.

Aidan Hutchinson on his start to the season

Aidan Hutchinson has had a strong start to the 2025 season and leads the league in forced fumbles. He has forced a fumble in his last four games, and this has doubled his career total for this action.

Ad

Speaking on his start to the season to NBC Sports, Hutchinson said the following:

“It’s been a fun year. It’s been different because in my career I haven’t forced this many turnovers. Even when I was at Michigan I didn’t have a ton of forced fumbles. I put a big emphasis on it this year, on attacking the football. Everybody knows how crucial turnovers are, but I just think this year we’re doing it,”

This weekend, Hutchinson will hope to increase to streak to five consecutive games with a forced fumbles when the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game where a strong defensive presence could be enough for victory.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications