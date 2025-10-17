"Lions players are gambling on football": NFL fans react as Aidan Hutchinson rocks USC sweater after losing bet to Amon-Ra St Brown

During a press conference on Thursday, Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was seen wearing a USC Trojans sweater. The reason why he attended the press conference in this outfit was due to a bet with fellow Lion Amon-Ra St Brown.This bet was on the result of the USC Trojans game with the Michigan Wolverines (the colleges of St Brown and Hutchinson, respectively) last week, which the Trojans won As he lost this bet, Hutchinson had to wear the USC sweater.Here is how fans responded to this on social mediaThis fan thinks that the Lions need to be investigated by the NFL&quot;@NFL. lions players are gambling on football, assaulting popular tiktokers &amp; crying about illegal touchdowns. Launch an investigation!!&quot;, said this fan.These fans have praised Hutchinson for going through with it.&quot;Keeping one's word is very admirable.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Atleast he will. Man up to a better.&quot;, said another fan. These fans think that Hutchinson suits the USC sweatshirt.&quot;I hate to say it but that usc sweatshirt looks good on Hutchinson.&quot;, said this fan.Finally,this fan has made a sarcastic comment on the matchup itself.&quot;The classic Big Ten matchup between Southern California and Michigan.&quot;, said this fan.Aidan Hutchinson on his start to the seasonAidan Hutchinson has had a strong start to the 2025 season and leads the league in forced fumbles. He has forced a fumble in his last four games, and this has doubled his career total for this action.Speaking on his start to the season to NBC Sports, Hutchinson said the following:“It’s been a fun year. It’s been different because in my career I haven’t forced this many turnovers. Even when I was at Michigan I didn’t have a ton of forced fumbles. I put a big emphasis on it this year, on attacking the football. Everybody knows how crucial turnovers are, but I just think this year we’re doing it,”This weekend, Hutchinson will hope to increase to streak to five consecutive games with a forced fumbles when the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game where a strong defensive presence could be enough for victory.