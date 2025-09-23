  • home icon
  • "Lions players were grabbing my legs": Lamar Jackson gets real on being sacked career-high 7 times on MNF vs. Detroit

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:14 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had another tough outing on Monday Night Football. After getting edged by the Buffalo Bills on opening weekend, Week 3 saw them drop to 1-2 with a home loss to the Detroit Lions.

In a game that went level into the fourth quarter, the Ravens' defense caved in the final period. The defense kept the offense in the game for three quarters but surrendered 17 points in the fourth, while Jackson and the offense only managed nine.

Jackson outplayed his rival, Jared Goff, who threw for 202 yards and one touchdown. However, the Ravens quarterback's 288 passing yards, three touchdowns and 35 rushing yards were not enough to surmount the 38-30 loss.

In a clip by Crunch Time Sports on X after the game, Jackson spoke about the Lions' defense, including how they limited him on the night.

"[The Lions] were doing stunts, and they had a spy. Sometimes the spy was grabbing my leg...they were dropping into coverage, [and] they had three safeties back there, and I'm not just going to throw a Hail-Mary ball."
Detroit's defense certainly did a lot to contain Lamar Jackson. Linebacker Jack Campbell starred with eight solo tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss. The sack was part of seven that Jackson had to endure, which marked a career high for him. Al-Quadin Muhammad's 2.5 sacks were the most in the game.

Detroit's defensive performance was in stark contrast to that of the Ravens, which couldn't even bring down Jared Goff once.

Looking at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' tough start to the season

Coach John Harbaugh's men are facing what seems like a front-loaded schedule at this point. The Lions game came two weeks after their Week 1 clash with the Bills. For Week 4, Baltimore will be on the road to face the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 6 has them squaring off against a hot LA Rams team that lost to the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, by a mere blocked field goal in Week 3.

From there, things start to smooth out. Barring divisional rivals who always present a challenge, the Green Bay Packers seem to be the biggest hurdle left on the Ravens' schedule.

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

