Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown drops injury update after undergoing major surgery during offseason

Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Detroit Lions are one of the teams with the highest expectations entering the 2025 season, and they hope their WR1 will be ready to compete at the start of the season.
St. Brown has not been present during Lions OTAs. On Thursday, he shared that he underwent a procedure in the offseason.
"I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up, so I've been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go for training camp," St. Brown said per ESPN.
Amon-Ra St. Brown played 17 games in 2024, catching 115 receptions, tallying 1,263 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He helped the Lions finish with a 15-2 record, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
They were considered possible Super Bowl contenders, but the up-and-coming Washington Commanders stopped them in the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs.
This offseason, the Lions lost coaches Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively. But Dan Campbell still has the Amon-Ra St. Brown-Jared Goff combination to help the NFC North champions go further than last year.
Amon-Ra St. Brown responds to Ben Johnson taking a shot at Jared Goff during NFL Combine
After Ben Johnson left Detroit and arrived in Chicago, he made some remarks that didn't sit well with Lions fans and players. Now that he'll work with Caleb Williams at Soldier Field, Johnson raved about the former No. 1 overall pick's ability to extend plays, which was considered a shot at Goff.
During a March episode of his "St. Brown Podcast," Amon-Ra shared his thoughts on Johnson's comments.
"Obviously, he has to say that he's the head coach," St. Brown said. "It's his quarterback, you gotta say certain sh*t. But it's like, could he have worded it a little bit different? Maybe. But it's just going to give Jared [Goff] that much more fire when we play the Bears. Am I here for it? I'm here for it."
St. Brown and the Lions will not have to wait long to take on Ben Johnson's Bears. The NFC North rivals will have the first of their two divisional matchups in Week 2.
Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.