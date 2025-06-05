Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown drops injury update after undergoing major surgery during offseason

Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Detroit Lions are one of the teams with the highest expectations entering the 2025 season, and they hope their WR1 will be ready to compete at the start of the season.

Ad

St. Brown has not been present during Lions OTAs. On Thursday, he shared that he underwent a procedure in the offseason.

"I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up, so I've been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go for training camp," St. Brown said per ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amon-Ra St. Brown played 17 games in 2024, catching 115 receptions, tallying 1,263 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He helped the Lions finish with a 15-2 record, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

They were considered possible Super Bowl contenders, but the up-and-coming Washington Commanders stopped them in the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs.

This offseason, the Lions lost coaches Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively. But Dan Campbell still has the Amon-Ra St. Brown-Jared Goff combination to help the NFC North champions go further than last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown responds to Ben Johnson taking a shot at Jared Goff during NFL Combine

After Ben Johnson left Detroit and arrived in Chicago, he made some remarks that didn't sit well with Lions fans and players. Now that he'll work with Caleb Williams at Soldier Field, Johnson raved about the former No. 1 overall pick's ability to extend plays, which was considered a shot at Goff.

Ad

During a March episode of his "St. Brown Podcast," Amon-Ra shared his thoughts on Johnson's comments.

"Obviously, he has to say that he's the head coach," St. Brown said. "It's his quarterback, you gotta say certain sh*t. But it's like, could he have worded it a little bit different? Maybe. But it's just going to give Jared [Goff] that much more fire when we play the Bears. Am I here for it? I'm here for it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

St. Brown and the Lions will not have to wait long to take on Ben Johnson's Bears. The NFC North rivals will have the first of their two divisional matchups in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.