Jared Goff was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season. Goff and the Lions struggled in his first season with the team, going 3-10-1 as a starter while missing the playoffs.

A year later, Goff helped flip the Lions around and almost led them to the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022. This past season in 2023, Goff successfully led them to the playoffs with a 12-5 record and one of his career's best seasons.

While the Lions have had recent success, Goff recently called out the Detroit media for "relishing in negativity" when it came to the Lions' coverage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via Willbo's YouTube channel, Goff said:

“I have this thing with our local media where they almost relish in negativity at times. And maybe that’s what gets clicks and that’s what sells. But it’s no longer what they need to live in.

"Like hey guys, we have a good team. We’ve had success. We can be happy about that, we can celebrate that, and not have to write about how we’re constantly the underdogs.”

Expand Tweet

Did Jared Goff's Detroit do enough in free agency?

Jared Goff during NFC Championship: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Detroit Lions have lost more than they have gained this off-season.

Here are some key departures this off-season from free agency:

-DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

-WR Josh Reynolds

-TE Zach Ertz

-OG Jonah Jackson,

-CB Cam Cutton

Tracy Walker

-Edge Julian Okwara

On the flip side, the Lions have added:

DT, D.J. Reader

CB Amik Robertson

Edge Marcus Davenport

OG Kevin Zeitler

The Lions have also re-signed many key players, such as LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, G/C Graham Glasgow, TE Brock Wright, CB Emmanuel Moseley and K Michael Badgley.

Lions season predictions

NFC Championship: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Detroit Lions have a tough schedule in 2024.

They'll play their six-division games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. They will also play the entire NFC West and AFC South divisions this season. Detroit will also face the first-place teams from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East in 2024.

Detroit's toughest opponents this season include the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

2024 season prediction: 11-6

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jared Goff and Sportskeeda