Cade Otton's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jameson Williams' Detroit Lions are set to square off as one of Monday Night Football's dual games to conclude Week 7, and it should be a good one. The 5-1 Buccaneers are riding hot, but injuries are piling up. Meanwhile, the 4-2 Lions have looked good at times but have struggled at others. Which team will come out on top?

Here's a look at how the game is likely to go and a look at the fantasy implications.

Lions vs. Buccaneers prediction

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Detroit v Cincinnati - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Detroit and Tampa Bay are likely to have a shootout. The Buccaneers have injuries to not one but four of their key starters. They've been dealing with the problem all season long, but that hasn't stopped Baker Mayfield from willing his team to victory.

Detroit was humbled in primetime in Week 6 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, so they will be coming into the contest focused and ready. The game will be a battle of wills between Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield.

Lions vs. Buccaneers fantasy picks

Cade Otton at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield are likely to be the stars of the contest, but they won't be the only ones. With injuries up and down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' skill position lineup, Cade Otton has no choice but to receive a boost in targets. As for the Lions, the usual suspects should all deliver from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

David Montgomery should get a few goal-line carries to complete at least one drive in the contest. Put simply, if you have any starting skill players for either team that are available, they most likely should be starting regardless of who you have in your lineup. Both teams have a scoring defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league, so there should be plenty of opportunities for everyone of note.

Where to watch Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on cable

Cade Otton at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Fans can tune in to watch the Detroit take on Tampa Bay on ESPN. Fans can also check their local listings if they reside in either Detroit or Tampa Bay.

The game is also expected to be available on NFL+ on mobile only. Fans can also stream the game on cable with FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, per Sports Illustrated.

