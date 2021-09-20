Lions vs Packers injury report and starting lineup - September 20 | NFL Week 2

Monday Night Football reignites a rivalry that has been one-sided for most of the past few decades when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions.

Both teams are coming off losses but perhaps feeling differently about those defeats. The Detroit Lions and their new regime, with quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell, surprised many in their 33-41 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.

Meanwhile, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were playing the New Orleans Saints, who had to host a "home" game in Jacksonville due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. Despite not having their rabid fan base available to them, the Saints still managed to crush the Packers 38-3.

The Lions and Packers are both looking for their first wins of the 2021-2022 NFL season, so tonight's matchup promises to be very intriguing. With injuries playing a major part in the NFL season so far, here's a look at which players are active and which are inactive for tonight's big game.

Lions vs Packers: Who's in and who's not

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers injury report

Detroit Lions

The Lions have confirmed that two of their players will be out of the game tonight vs. the Packers.

DE Kevin Strong was unable to practice Thursday and Friday of this week. The Lions have confirmed that he will miss tonight's game vs. the Packers. WR Tyrell Williams was also a DNP for Thursday and Friday and has also been confirmed as out for Monday night's game.

The Lions' star running back D'Andre Swift is questionable with a nagging groin injury that has hampered him throughout the week. However, he was a full participant at practice on Saturday

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have only one player confirmed to miss tonight's game vs. the Detroit Lions, S Vernon Scott. He was a limited practice participant throughout the week but has ultimately been ruled out.

The Packers are already without star linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a lingering back issue. The earliest that he can return is in three weeks.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers starting lineups

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Trey Flowers, Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins, SR., Romeo Okwara | CB - Amani Oruwariye, Ifeatu Melifonwu | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker III | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

﻿Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Allen Lizard | TE - Robert Tunyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingskey Keke | LB - Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Jaire Alexander, Kevin King | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

