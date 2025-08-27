  • home icon
  "Literally perfect": Here's how NFL players' WAGs reacted to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's surprising engagement before 2025 NFL season 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:07 GMT
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@taylorswift)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged. In a heartfelt post on Tuesday, the "Blank Space" singer announced her engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on social media. She surprised her fans by dropping the mesmerizing pictures of the NFL star's romantic proposal.

The NFL world reacted to the news and congratulated the newly engaged couple on social media. Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, shared adorable pictures with the Grammy-winning singer from the Tight End University event. She posed with Swift and Kelce, her beau on the side, and wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Cheers to the future Mr. and Mrs."
Brock Bowers&#039; GF Cameron Rose Newell&#039;s IG story @cameronrnewell
Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose Newell's IG story @cameronrnewell

Chris Jones' girlfriend, Sheawna Kiara, also reacted to Swift's post. She reshared it in her Instagram story without any caption.

Chris Jones&#039; ex-GF Sheawna Kiara/@sheawna.kiara
Chris Jones' ex-GF Sheawna Kiara/@sheawna.kiara

Trent McDuffie's girlfriend, Gabriella Esposito, shared a snap from the post in which Kelce and Swift hugged each other.

"So this is literally perfect," she wrote.
Trent McDuffie GF Gabriella Esposito/@gabbyesposito_
Trent McDuffie GF Gabriella Esposito/@gabbyesposito_

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, also reacted to Swift and Kelce's engagement. She shared an old post of hers from the Tight End University event featuring the pop singer.

"Congrats to my idol and soon-to-be wifey," Cavinder wrote.

Ferguson and Cavinder also got engaged earlier this year and have been preparing for their wedding.

Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder./@haleycavinder
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder./@haleycavinder

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who played for the Chiefs from 2023 to 2024, and his wife, Chariah, congratulated his former teammate on his engagement. Chariah reshared Swift’s post on her Instagram story with a white heart emoji.

Mecole Hardman and his wife/@chariah_
Mecole Hardman and his wife/@chariah_

Hardman shared the post with two red heart emojis and a folded hand emoji.

Mecole Hardman and his wife /@mecolehardman4
Mecole Hardman and his wife /@mecolehardman4

The "Lover" singer has been dating Kelce since mid-2023, and ahead of the start of the new NFL season, they announced their engagement. The Chiefs have had a shaky start to preseason, losing all three games, but are now looking forward to their first game against divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift dazzles in white and black striped dress as Travis Kelce proposes

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts. They dropped five snaps from their engagement with a caption that read:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote.
For the special day, Taylor Swift wore a below-the-knee length white and black striped dress. She completed the look with minimal jewelry.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, opted for a black T-shirt and white shorts. He proposed to her with a Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry designed ring in a floral-filled garden. Swift flaunted her ring in the second slide of the post.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Veer Badani
