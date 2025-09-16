"Little bit of a Tua Tagovailoa-like feeling": Ex-Jets HC raises alarm on Joe Burrow's injury after Bengals QB gets ruled out for 3 months

Joe Burrow will miss up to three months with a turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered the third serious injury of his career, and despite the 2-0 start for the franchise, their optimism has faded with Burrow out for a long time.There's no debate over the quality of the quarterback. But it's impossible to ignore the fact that he has suffered a serious injury for the third time in six seasons. Being available is a key quality for a quarterback, and the feeling around Burrow is that his health is becoming a question mark.Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, believes that this situation resembles a bit what happens with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The constant injuries hurt the plans for the team and raise questions about their long-term views:“This is so hard from an organizational standpoint. They've done everything they can to help him have success. It has a little bit of a Tua-like feeling… With Joe it’s a different body part, but it’s a consistent pattern that we’re seeing, so how do you plan? How do you plan moving forward not knowing whether or not your quarterback is going to be able to be there in any given season?”Jake Browning to start for the Bengals in Week 3 after Joe Burrow's injuryFor the second time in three seasons, Browning will lead Cincinnati in their push for a playoff spot. He did the same in 2023, winning four of the seven games he played as a starter. However, the Bengals missed the playoffs that year.Browning had 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in those games. He also played for most of the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the team during a game-winning drive that capped off a 31-27 win.Cincinnati won both of its first games to start the season, so there's some hope. A silver lining can be the fact that, in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, their opponents will also be without their starting quarterback: J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain.