  • "Little bit of a Tua Tagovailoa-like feeling": Ex-Jets HC raises alarm on Joe Burrow's injury after Bengals QB gets ruled out for 3 months

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:24 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Joe Burrow will miss up to three months for the Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow will miss up to three months with a turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered the third serious injury of his career, and despite the 2-0 start for the franchise, their optimism has faded with Burrow out for a long time.

There's no debate over the quality of the quarterback. But it's impossible to ignore the fact that he has suffered a serious injury for the third time in six seasons. Being available is a key quality for a quarterback, and the feeling around Burrow is that his health is becoming a question mark.

Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, believes that this situation resembles a bit what happens with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The constant injuries hurt the plans for the team and raise questions about their long-term views:

“This is so hard from an organizational standpoint. They've done everything they can to help him have success. It has a little bit of a Tua-like feeling… With Joe it’s a different body part, but it’s a consistent pattern that we’re seeing, so how do you plan? How do you plan moving forward not knowing whether or not your quarterback is going to be able to be there in any given season?”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Browning to start for the Bengals in Week 3 after Joe Burrow's injury

For the second time in three seasons, Browning will lead Cincinnati in their push for a playoff spot. He did the same in 2023, winning four of the seven games he played as a starter. However, the Bengals missed the playoffs that year.

Browning had 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in those games. He also played for most of the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the team during a game-winning drive that capped off a 31-27 win.

Cincinnati won both of its first games to start the season, so there's some hope. A silver lining can be the fact that, in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, their opponents will also be without their starting quarterback: J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

