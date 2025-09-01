"Little girl that I don’t recognize" - Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, calls out daughter for major behavioural issues 

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about the change in behavior of her daughters with age. On her The Morning After podcast, the NFL star's wife talked about parental duties and how she has been struggling with their behavior.Kelly, a mother of four daughters, without mentioning a name, said that one of her girls had started &quot;disrespecting coaches&quot; and &quot;walking away while they're talking to her.&quot;“One of my daughters I have been very, very much struggling with,”Kelly said (via E! News). &quot;She has become a little girl that I don’t recognize. Right now, I’m trying to be mild with it.”She recalled an incident in which she complimented her daughter, Tyler, for her dress, and her other daughters turned to her. In response, she said that she looked &quot;gross,&quot; which made the younger one burst into tears, and she ran to her room.“I’m like, ‘I have tried everything,’” Kelly told her daughetrs that time. “’I have tried sitting near your room. I’ve tried taking things away. I have tried just talking to you like a young woman that you are. Nothing is working. I’m exhausted.’”Matthew Stafford and Kelly became parents to twins Sawyer and Chandler in 2017. A year later, they welcomed another daughter, Hunter. Their youngest, Tyler, was born in 2020.Kelly often shares the growth of her daughters and fun-filled outings with them on social media. Last month, while Stafford was practicing with the Los Angeles Rams, their daughters spent time at Camp High Harbour Lake Burton.Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, celebrates her daughters’ back-to-school milestonesMatthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared her excitement with her daughters preparing for the start of their school journey in an Instagram post on Aug. 20. She shared a few pictures of the girls, and, in the caption, detailed their classes.&quot;Kinder, 2nd and (2) 3rd graders. Another school year, but this time with swaggy backpacks/bookbags,&quot; Kelly wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the daughters are gearing up for their start of school, Matthew Stafford is preparing for his fifth season with the Rams. After recording 3,762 yards in passing last season, he will hope for another good year in 2025.The Rams have played three of their preseason games and are next preparing for the start of their new season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.