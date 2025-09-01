“Locker room implosion incoming”: NFL fans react as Steelers vote Aaron Rodgers offensive captain

When Aaron Rodgers signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in June, many expected him to be one of the leadership voices in the locker room, but not many expected him to take the official role.

The Steelers announced Aaron Rodgers as one of the four captains heading into the new season although the 21-year NFL veteran didn't take any snaps during the preseason.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt, safety Miles Killebrew and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were the other names announced as the captains on Monday.

NFL fans reacted to the four-time MVP being named the captain of the Steelers in his first season for the team.

Several fans called out the decision, especially with none of Rodgers' teams making the postseason under his leadership in the last three years.

"Automatic locker room implosion and losing season incoming."

Michael Jett @MichaelRyanJett Automatic locker room implosion and losing season incoming.

"Clearly being a captain in Pittsburgh means nothing anymore."

Troy Staubach @seaking_cowboy Clearly being a captain in Pittsburgh means nothing anymore

"He's a horrible leader who bails on his team and coaches once he starts playing badly."

Greedy @Greedyszn1 He's a horrible leader who bails on his team and coaches once he starts playing badly.

However, some fans saw the positive side of things, claiming Rodgers has already earned the trust of his new teammates.

"Rodgers already earned trust and respect of his teammates and coaches."

Buddy Boy Bets @Buddyboybets Rodgers already earned trust and respect of his teammates and coaches

"Rodgers really speed-ran the trust process 😅 from new guy to captain in one offseason."

ɴɪᴇʟ @0X_Niel Rodgers really speed-ran the trust process 😅 from new guy to captain in one offseason.

Aaron Rodgers in no stranger to the leadership role as the veteran quarterback has been a captain for 14 seasons, 12 with the Green Bay Packers and two with the New York Jets.

Former Steelers legend raises questions on Aaron Rodgers' declining skills

With the leadership role, the weight of expectations has increased for Aaron Rodgers in his first season with the team. However, former Steelers pass rusher James Harrison is doubtful of his skills in his age-41 season. Harrison said on Monday's episode of the "Deebo & Joe" podcast:

“To be honest with you, I don’t think he’s the player that he used to be. I think now it’s to the point where those balls that he would zip out there, and it’s just the fingertip away and you couldn’t get to it.

"Now, guys are getting a hand on that ball. Some guys are picking that ball. The placement is not exactly perfect like it was. It’s three inches off. Three inches off, it’s the difference between somebody touching the ball, picking the ball, and the ball getting into the receiver’s hands.”

It'll be interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers gels with his new team, especially after some of his teammates waxed lyrical about the four-time MVP.

