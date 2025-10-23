Logan Wilson trade rumor: Cowboys and Bills among teams in the market for $36,000,000 LB ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals could part ways with linebacker Logan Wilson after the team's 3-4 start to the season. The defensive leader is rumored to be on his way out of Cincinnati with the franchise reportedly turning to younger players.

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, the 29-year-old is set for a reserve role with the Bengals, turning to rookie Barrett Carter as their starter. Fowler reported that the Bengals are open to trading Wilson, who has $5.4 million base salary for the season and rises to $6 million next season.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, who are in the market for defensive depth ahead of November's trade deadline, have been named as the two best fits for Wilson by Fowler.

Wilson was selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft and has been an integral part of the team since signing a four-year, $36 million rookie extension with the Bengals in 2023.

The veteran linebacker has 11 interceptions in his NFL career but is coming off a season where he had no interceptions, the first of his career. He is yet to make an interception this season but his presence could help elevate the defense for several teams.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts could also make a move for the veteran defensive leader, per the ESPN analysts.

Logan Wilson willing to help rookie Barrett Carter after being benched by Bengals

Last week, the Bengals benched Logan Wilson for rookie Barrett Carter as the starting linebacker against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being benched, Wilson had no hard feelings.

"I can look back at this time of adversity and be able to tell my kids how to work through adversity like this," Wilson said. "There's gonna be no hard feelings between us. I'm not gonna change who I am. I still want to help you (Carter) out."

Carter helped the team to break their four-game losing streak as the Bengals edged the Steelers 33-31 in Week 7.

