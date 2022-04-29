LOOK: A.J. Brown claims he didn't force a move away from Titans in now-deleted tweet

In a shocking NFL Draft night trade, A.J. Brown was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade involving the former Tennessee Titans star is a clear example of a player having nothing to do with a trade deal. The front office were 100% responsible for this fan-favorite heading elsewhere.

Brown shared an emotional message on his personal Twitter account as the draft was unfolding, stating that it was not his fault why the Tennessee front office decided to move on from the wide receiver:

"Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now...THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT. But I wish you all the best. Love."

He has since deleted the tweet, sharing a much shorter message that didn't mention who was responsible for him leaving last year's top seed in the AFC:

The Titans front office has admitted they were the reason for the A.J. Brown trade

Luckily, Brown has not been undermined by his former franchise, who has admitted that it was in fact the front office's fault why he's no longer a member of the Titans.

General Manager Joe Robinson admitted it wasn't easy, but once it was clear that the star's asking price was too high for the franchise, moving away from the Ole Miss product was inevitable:

“The decision we made today, it was a tough one. We really appreciate what A.J. has done here for our football team, on the field and in the community. We had discussions back and forth and we realized it was going to be hard to get a deal done (to keep him). So, the trade kind of manifested.”

Robinson came out and flatly revealed that it was the financials (and nothing else) that caused this trade to come together:

“These are the decisions I am faced with, hard decisions. There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of thought that goes into them. I have to make the hard decisions. There’s a lot of things that impact those decisions. Certainly, the finances impact the decisions and trying to get value when we can. And that’s the decision we made today.”

It remains to be seen how the receiver will fit into his new team in Philadelphia. He definitely has the motivation to make it work with the Eagles and if he can complement DeVonta Smith, they could be a real threat.

