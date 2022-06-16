LOOK: Former Patriots star suffers minor injury after being hit by airport bus 

Former New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. As a talented member of the Florida Gators, Spikes accumulated 307 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and his combined fumble recoveries and interceptions were returned for 139 yards and 4 touchdowns.

While his stats in four seasons with the Patriots weren’t quite so impressive, he was an integral part of the defense. After the 2013 season, Spikes wasn’t re-signed by the team and spent his final two years with the Buffalo Bills.

In a recent tweet, Spikes posted a photo of himself being tended to by paramedics after being hit by an airport bus.

BrandonSpikes55 @brandonspikes55 🏿 Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi 🙏🏿 https://t.co/rvhzycb4ST

In the photo, Spikes is on a stretcher with a neck brace, surrounded by medical professionals as they prepare to rush him to the hospital. This followed tweets that showed him boarding a plane and enjoying a cup of coffee during his flight. It was after exiting the airport that he was apparently hit by an airport bus.

The fact that the former NFL star was able to tweet the photo is a good sign and hopefully he’ll make a full recovery. Updates on social media will no doubt be forthcoming.

The Patriots are preparing for the 2022 season. Their Mandatory minicamp was cut short by heavy rains, and there have been reports of disorganization among the coaching staff. Most would say that as long as Bill Belichick is running the show, there should be no worries about the teams' preparedness by the time the season starts.

The Patriots move in to 2022 as underdogs to Josh Allen and the Bills

After two decades of benefiting from mediocre teams within their division while Tom Brady was at the helm, the Patriots now find themselves surrounded by young, fresh talent in the AFC East.

The New York Jets had a great draft to build around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The Miami Dolphins have added Tyreek Hill to an already talented wide receiver corps, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may be the best team in the league going into the 2022 season.

With a number of stacked teams in the AFC after this past offseason, the Patriots could find themselves watching the playoffs from the couch this season. But again, Belichick can never be counted out.

