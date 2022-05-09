LOOK: Lamar Jackson spotted alongside Drake, Michael Phelps, and more at Kentucky Derby

Lamar Jackson continues to show the city of Louisville some love. This weekend’s Kentucky Derby brought the Baltimore Ravens quarterback back to the town where he spent his college career with the University of Louisville. While there, Jackson rubbed elbows with other celebrities who attended the event.

The Kentucky Derby has been a staple in Louisville, Kentucky since 1875. The annual event is the largest in horse racing and draws celebrities from all around the world.

This year’s list includes former NFL quarterback Warren Moon, pop star Drake, sporting legend Michael Phelps, and rapper Jack Harlow, just to name a few. Lamar Jackson took the opportunity to have a few photos taken.

Jackson has been hanging around Louisville for a couple of weekends now. He spent the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, along with fellow NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The two played football with underprivileged kids from Louisville’s inner-city schools. Jackson embraces the role model position that comes with being a starter in the NFL.

After Kentucky Derby's festivities, Lamar Jackson has to prepare for tough season

Kentucky Derby weekend starts with Oaks Day on Friday. A day that features fillies in all races. It’s also a day citizens of Louisville use to get out of work and be around family while grilling food and following the races.

On Saturday, it’s the main event. And this year, it was the 148th renewal of the greatest two minutes in sports.

Louisville itself is decorated with horses throughout the entire city. The annual event has an impact on the town that can only be compared to the 500-mile race in Indianapolis and how Indy cars are virtually everywhere you look.

Businesses around the city even have Derby days where employees show up to work in classic Derby attire.

Lamar Jackson will no doubt get back to preparing for the NFL season after his time in Louisville is done. He returns to a team that has lost its top wide receiver in Hollywood Brown but has added new pieces. He will look to face off against a tough AFC North and an all-around stacked AFC.

With Deshaun Watson now in the same division as the Ravens, stars like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill now on AFC rosters, Jackson and the Ravens may face difficult times ahead.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat