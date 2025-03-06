"Looked like he was fighting turf” - Jason Kelce delivers unfiltered take on DK Metcalf’s running style at 2019 NFL combine

DK Metcalf has established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers since the Seattle Seahawks selected him 64th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. The wideout had a standout performance at the 2019 NFL combine, which helped boost his draft stock.

Ad

He shined in the 40-yard dash, posting a time of 4.33 seconds. However, Jason Kelce recently claimed that Metcalf is the one player who disproves his theory that the 40-yard dash is a strong indicator of a player's athleticism. Speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center said:

"I actually love watching guys run the 40. I think you can watch a lot about the way a guy runs and be like that guy is not athletic. I really do think sometimes you just watch a guy run a 40, I'm like, yeah, not interested."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When his brother, Travis Kelce, brought up Metcalf, the elder Kelce responded:

"No question. That was one that is one that blows my theory out the water. That guy looked like he was fighting the turf every step of the way, angry at that f**king ground and it's like, okay, he still panned out."

Check out Jason Kelce's comments on DK Metcalf's 40-yard dash below (starting at the 25:11 mark):

Ad

Ad

Metcalf has recorded 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 receptions. He has been selected to two Pro Bowls and was named second-team All-Pro once.

DK Metcalf officially requests trade from Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, and on Wednesday, the wide receiver officially requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, tweeting:

Ad

"#Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle and the team has decided to explore it, per me and @TomPelissero . There is likely to be significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it. A big-time WR who may be on the move."

Expand Tweet

Metcalf had previously been linked to the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He is set to have a cap hit of $31.8 million in 2025, the final year of the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in 2022. The star wide receiver will likely receive a new deal from whichever team acquires him via trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.