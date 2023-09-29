“Looks like Aaron Rodgers” - Cowboys legend Michael Irvin finds similarities between Jordan Love and 4x NFL MVP

With Jordan Love trying to emulate Aaron Rodgers, getting a vote of confidence from Michael Irvin must feel heartening. The Pro Football Hall of Famer compared the current Green Bay Packers to the man he replaced.

The Packers had a terrible first half against the Lions on Thursday Night Football, trailing 27-3. They had 20 yards of total offense as Jordan Love kept getting sacked and pressured and could get nothing going.

However, he came out pumped in the second half and led the team to an early touchdown and a two-point conversion. He would later score another rushing touchdown as well early in the fourth quarter. But it was the first touchdown pass that reminded Michael Irvin of the way Aaron Rodgers used to throw.

He wrote,

"That last TD throw from Love LOOKS like Rogers (sic) !!!!!"

Michael Irvin's high praise also justified in Jordan Love taking Aaron Rodgers' leadership position

Replacing a future Hall-of-Famer quarterback like Aaron Rodgers is never easy. It is not just the play on the field. Players like them always command the respect of the locker room, whereas a younger player has to earn it.

The first half, as mentioned above, was atrocious for the Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur came out fuming in the second half calling the entire performance embarrassing. Someone needed to step up as Jordan Love did. He made plays both with his feet and throws. The one that caught Michael Irvin's notice was thrown to Christian Watson.

With time expiring at the end of the third quarter, the Packers threw a deep pass to Jayden Reed, that set up first-and-goal.

He then made another throw to the end zone that was caught but the receiver could not plant their feet in time. No worries, as he then took the second-and-goal opportunity to run it in himself.

This meant that Jordan Love had led the Green Bay Packers to 14 straight points in the second half. It was the kind of football leadership that Aaron Rodgers was famous for during his time there, and before him Brett Favre. More than a win or a loss, the character that the young quarterback showed in adversity must hearten the Packers fans.

Of course, it never hurts if he can keep throwing perfect passes to his wide receivers and tight ends. A receiver is only as good as their quarterback and it is something Michael Irvin knows very well. So, praise coming from him can only bode well for the future.