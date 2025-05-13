“Looks like Joe Burrow”: NFL fans reacts as Chiefs superfan "Chiefsaholic" sentenced to 32 more years for armed bank robberies

How the mighty have fallen, and we are not talking just about the Chiefs' defenestration in this year's Super Bowl, but also of Chiefsaholic, who has gone from being one of their biggest fans to a convicted bank robber. He was a staple at Kansas City games, wearing a wolf costume coupled with his favorite team's jersey. However, his ubiquity apparently disguised his notoriety for pulling heists in multiple states.

As the news broke that Chiefsaholic was getting sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison, many people saw the man behind the mask for the first time. Xaviar Babudar, which is his real name, had his mugshot on social media, and fans reacted to it in various ways.

Some compared him to Joe Burrow, the Bengals quarterback who has often been the Chiefs' nemesis in head-to-head matchups. Others asked if his Kansas City superfan costume served as a disguise during robberies, while a few were just weirded out. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

Others took it as an opportunity to throw some shade on the Chiefs, writing how he fit in with their idea of their fanbase and roster. Here are some more responses from the social media platform.

"Sounds about right for their fan base" - commented one.

"He just wanted to join the Chiefs prison gang" - trolled another.

"With that criminal record the Chiefs may consider signing him" - noted a third.

Breaking down Chiefs' super fan Chiefsaholic's 32-year prison sentence

Chiefsaholic's total 32-year sentencing can be divided into two parts based on jurisdictions: federal and state. He received a 17.5-year sentence for federal crimes relating to bank robberies that took place across seven states in 2022 and 2023. He filed a guilty plea for money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines, and bank robbery, and was sentenced in Kansas City.

The current 32 years he was given was for robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised, and removing an electronic monitoring device in connection with a December 16th, 2022, armed robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. This sentence was handed down in an Oklahoma courtroom after he pleaded guilty to the charges. Since this will run concurrently with the federal decision, he will be incarcerated for 14.5 years in state prisons.

Once a reliable presence for the Chiefs' fandom, it does not look like he will be seen anytime soon on the bleachers during the franchise's current dynastic run.

