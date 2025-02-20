“Looks very small and squeezed” - NFL fans sound concerns over 2025 NFL Draft setup in Green Bay

Fans have been given a sneak peek at what the 2025 NFL Draft setup looks like. It will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

The NFL released its rendering on Thursday. It appears like the stage will also be set up to look like the inside of Lambeau Field.

It's where the top stars of the 2025 class will walk the stage, shake NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's hand and receive their draft jerseys. Fans took to X and shared their reactions to the setup.

"Doesn't look like much room. This looks VERY small and squeezed in compared to other locations," a fan tweeted.

"Looks like it’s on top of South Oneida Street and connected to the Resch Expo Center. I assume that all the team executives, player waiting room and green rooms will be in the expo center and they will walk in from the back of the draft tent," one fan wrote.

"The NFL Draft at Lambeau? That’s going to be an incredible atmosphere," another fan wrote.

"Looking forward to this," a fan said.

"What an ENORMOUS clusterfuck this is going to be for Green Bay," one fan wrote.

Big names set for 2025 NFL Draft in April

There are a lot of big names to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders is at the top of many draft analysts' boards at the quarterback position. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who was also his coach throughout his collegiate career.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Shedeur's No. 1 receiver and fellow Colorado Buffaloe, Travis Hunter, is also expected to go early in the draft. Hunter is a two-way player who dominated at cornerback and wide receiver. While he has declared for the NFL Draft as a CB, whichever franchise drafts him could also utilize his receiving talents on offense.

It remains to be seen where they will land, but one thing that's almost a certainty is that they'll head to the Lambeau Field stage in Green Bay come April.

