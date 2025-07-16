"Looks so washed damn" - NFL fans react to Tyler Lockett's first look in Titans jersey ahead of training camp

Tyler Lockett spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. The versatile wide receiver hardly ever missed a game for the NFC powerhouse, and he ended up with a boatload of franchise records.

However, the Seahawks opted to release Lockett after the 2024 season. He's since joined the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $4 million deal. With training camp around the corner, the NFL posted a picture of Lockett rocking a Titans jersey. NFL fans had a lot to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

A fan said, "Looks so washed damn"

One stated, "Titans uniforms make literally everyone look washed"

Other fans thought otherwise:

One said, "Dam year 11. What?! Lookin’ good bro"

Another stated, "As a Seahawks fan, this hurts to see... Nothing but the best for Tyler Lockett, a great player, an even better person."

One chipped in saying, "Forever goated in the FLEX spot"

Tyler Lockett has never recorded fewer than 500 receiving yards in his professional football career. He's come a long way from being a return specialist with the Seahawks when he first entered the league.

Lockett's records in Seattle include, but aren't limited to, most pass receptions in a season (100 catches), longest kick return (105 yards) and most punt return yards gained in a game (139).

What's next for Tyler Lockett and the Titans?

Tyler Lockett will be playing for a new franchise for the first time in his professional career. The Kansas State Wildcats product spent a decade in Seattle, where he earned one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pro selections, one Pro Bowl nod, and the 2017 NFL kickoff return yards leader award. He left the Seahawks with a total stat line of 661 receptions, 8,594 receiving yards, 61 receiving touchdowns, 4,266 return yards and three return touchdowns.

Next up for Lockett is a spot on the Tennessee Titans, where he'll look to make 2025 NFL Draft first overall pick Cam Ward's job easier. Lockett will likely be a safety blanket for the exciting rookie in his first season with the Titans.

The Titans are entering the Cam Ward era, and they've acted quickly to sign one of the most consistent backup wide receivers over the past decade. They'll hope that this is an inspired signing as they look to get back in playoff contention.

The Titans will begin training camp later this month. They'll expect Lockett, Ward, and Co. to prove their fitness ahead of preseason and eventually the regular season opener versus the Denver Broncos.

