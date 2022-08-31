"Wanna do major things, MJ in every way" - Jalen Ramsey issues a stern warning to opponents as Rams look to win back-to-back Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ready for the 2022-2023 NFL season. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a tough ask, but the superstar seems confident that the Rams are up to the task.

The All-Pro cornerback posted a video on his Instagram yesterday with a compilation of highlights, captioned:

"I wanna do major things, MJ in every way... I just don't fade away..."

On October 15, 2019, Ramsey was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams. He will be entering his third season in L.A. and seems bullish about the future.

Ramsey is a five-time Pro Bowler, making the Pro Bowl every season except for his rookie campaign. He's also a three-time First-Team All-Pro. Ramsey was a big part of the Rams defense in last season's Super Bowl winning campaign. The cornerback was ranked number nine in the NFL Top 100 players heading into 2022 by his peers and was the best-ranked corner on the list.

Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to repeat in the 2022 NFL season

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

One of the hardest things to do in all pro sports is repeat as champions. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put themselves in that elite category in the upcoming campaign. They are aiming for nothing less than back-to-back Super Bowls with their star-studded roster.

The two biggest moves that the Rams made this off-season were landing wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. They inked Robinson to a three-year $46 million deal to become their receiver number two, opposite Cooper Kupp. Robinson is arguably an upgrade over Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent. Beckham Jr. is currently recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

On the defensive side, they signed another key veteran in Bobby Wagner. He brings in a ton of leadership and experience from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Wagner has been a defensive force in the NFL, making eight Pro Bowls and registering over 1,300 career tackles.

The Rams also added left tackle Joseph Notebloom, center Brian Allen, and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to help boost their offensive line. Other than signing a few big free agents, the biggest moves the Rams made this offseason were extending Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Donald became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league on June 6. He signed a three-year, $95,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams, including a $25,000,000 signing bonus. Kupp agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal a few days later.

Donald is one of the greatest defensive players in history and Kupp had the best season for wide receivers in the NFL last year. He won the triple crown for receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

The Rams' journey to repeat as Super Bowl champions will begin next Thursday night, as they host the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. We will see if Jalen Ramsey and company are up to the task in the 2022 NFL season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell