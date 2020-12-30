NFL: Los Angeles Rams put WR Cooper Kupp on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams could potentially lose another key piece to their offense.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a rough week and it's only Tuesday. Starting quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb and is out of their regular season finale. Now wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the worst time for the Rams to be missing key pieces to their offensive success. The Los Angeles Rams are not 100% going into the 2020 NFL Playoffs, if indeed they make it to the playoffs.

Two things would have to happen for the Rams to miss the playoffs. One, they would have to lose to the Arizona Cardinals. Two, the Chicago Bears would have to beat the Green Bay Packers. If this were to happen then the Rams would be the odd team out in the 2020 NFC Playoff race.

Can Cooper Kupp play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday?

Cooper Kupp was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. One thing that Los Angeles has going for them is that they did not disclose how he made it to the list. It is still unsure if Kupp tested positive or if he was in contact with someone who tested positive.

Every setback is just an opportunity for a comeback. pic.twitter.com/GWyw4oo6ep — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 23, 2020

If Kupp was in contact with someone who tested positive he would have to sit out five days. If we count today as one of those five days then Sunday would be the fifth day. Best case scenario is that Cooper Kupp is not a high-risk contact. This would mean he could be activated to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams are short-handed at the worst time

Los Angeles Rams have been hit with the injury bug at the worst time. If Kupp cannot go on Sunday then the Rams will be without three starters on offense. Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. would all be out against the Cardinals.

You’re going to like John Wolford.



Listen to my partner @nateburleson after this TD in 2019. @minakimes @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/wB6rx1l0EX — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 29, 2020

Their rookie running back Cam Akers is also dealing with a high ankle sprain that was suffered in Week 15. On the bright side, the Rams signed quarterback Blake Bortles on Tuesday to back up John Wolford. Bortles is familiar with the Los Angeles Rams offense due to him being on the team last season.

The Rams are going to be short handed on Sunday but their defense is built for moments like this.