Los Angeles Rams Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft with 10 selections.

Los Angeles opened their draft by selecting Jared Verse in the first round. The Rams then added Braden Fiske, Blake Corum and Kamren Kinchens on Day 2.

Following the draft, the Rams have been actively signing undrafted free agents to round out their training camp roster.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here's a list of the Los Angeles Rams' current UDFA signings:

WR: Drake Stoops, Oklahoma

WR: JJ Laap, SUNY Cortland

WR: Sam Wiglusz, Ohio

TE: Neal Johnson, Louisiana

OG: Nouredin Nouili, Nebraska

OC: Justin Dedich, USC

DE: Anthony Goodlow, Oklahoma State

DT: David Olajiga, Central Missouri

DT-Tuli Letuligasenoa, Washington

LB-Omar Speights, LSU

CB: Josh Wallace, Michigan

S. Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee

Drake Stoops played six years at Oklahoma. The wide receiver recorded 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Neal Johnson wrapped up his five-year college career, all at Louisiana, where last season he had 30 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Anthony Goodlow began his college career at Tulsa and, after four years, transferred to Oklahoma State for his final season. At Oklahoma State, Goodlow recorded 42 tackles and three sacks.

Omar Speights played his final college season at LSU after four years at Oregon State. Speights recorded 69 tackles last season for the Tigers.

Josh Wallace began his college career at UMass and after four years, he transferred to Michigan, where he won a national title. Wallace recorded 33 tackles, four pass defense and one forced fumble with the Wolverines.

Jaylen McCollough played all five years of his college career at Tennessee, and last season he recorded 58 tackles, four pass defenses, and three interceptions.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams made 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a recap of all selections:

Round 1, Pick 19: Jared Verse, EDGE

Round 2, Pick 39: Braden Fiske, DT

Round 3, Pick 83: Blake Corum, RB

Round 3, Pick 99: Kamren Kinchens, S

Round 5, Pick 154: Brennan Jackson, DE

Round 6, Pick 196: Tyler Davis, DT

Round 6, Pick 209: Joshua Karty, K

Round 6, Pick 213: Jordan Whittington, WR

Round 6, Pick 217: Beaux Limmer, C

Round 7, Pick 254: KT Leveston, G