"Losers recognize losers," "Fantastic": NFL fans divided on Browns honoring Charlie Kirk before Week 3 game vs. Packers

By Nishant
Published Sep 21, 2025 18:13 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic (image credit: IMAGN)

The Cleveland Browns honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at a speaking event in Utah. His family picture was displayed on the giant screen at Huntington Bank Field ahead of the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip of the tribute on X.

"#Browns honored Charlie Kirk in pregame," Cabot tweeted.
Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Losers recognize losers. What else you expect," a fan wrote.
"Disgusting," another fan commented.
"This team really does suck," one fan said.

However, some supported the franchise's move.

"Fantastic!" a fan commented.
"well done. feels like a rare thing to not mishandle something," another fan commented.
"Nice! It's wild how many uninformed people exist in this country and think he was a bad person," one fan tweeted.
Several NFL teams held a moment of silence to honor Kirk before Week 2 games. The Packers had theirs before their Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Washington Commanders, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance. The Tennessee Titans displayed Kirk’s picture with his family on the Jumbotron during their moment of silence.

The Miami Dolphins combined a tribute to Kirk with recognition of the 9/11 victims and a general prayer for unity. The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys also held pregame moments of silence for Kirk.

The New Orleans Saints' moment of silence was done before the national anthem. The Arizona Cardinals honored Kirk as well, while the Kansas City Chiefs held a pre-anthem moment of silence, although not explicitly for Kirk.

Browns Tackle Dawand Jones exits early vs. Packers with leg injury

Cleveland offensive tackle Dawand Jones exited against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after sustaining a right leg injury on the fourth play from scrimmage. KT Levelston replaced him, and his return has been listed as questionable.

Jones, who started the previous two games at left tackle, was playing right tackle instead of the injured Jack Conklin. Cornelius Lucas started at left tackle. The injury occurred on a screen pass to tight end David Njoku with 13:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Jones was assisted off the field to the sideline medical tent before walking back to the locker room. The Browns will monitor his condition closely as they prepare for upcoming games.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
