“Losing 6M is crazy”: NFL fans react as Adam Thielen takes $6,000,000 cut in revised Vikings contract

Evidently, Adam Thielen wanted to be a Minnesota Viking again, no matter what it took. The wide receiver who was traded back to his hometown team on Wednesday is taking a significant pay cut to join them.
As an NFL insider, Adam Schefter reported, the club reduced his salary by $2 million and eliminated another $4 million worth of incentives. Here’s what people on X had to say about Thielen’s $6 million pay cut.
“Losing 6m is crazy” one fan said.
“Why would sacrifice such amount of money? I think he is just desperate for the move,” another speculated.
“Solid move by Adam, someone else noted.
Before returning to Minnesota, Thielen was with the Carolina Panthers, signing a three-year deal worth $25 million with them in 2023. He played the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Vikings. Thielen saw less playing time and targets in Carolina, playing in 10 games last year with just 615 receiving yards.
The best statistical seasons of Thielen’s career came during his time with the Vikings, as he made it to two Pro Bowls in his first stint and was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. While some are excited to see him back, others believe he may have lost a step and would be a hindrance to the receiving corps. Thielen is Minnesota through and through, born in Detroit Lakes, and playing his college football for the Minnesota State Mavericks.
He was an undrafted free agent who first came to the Vikings in 2013.
Thielen with parting words for Bryce Young
During his time with the Carolina Panthers, Thielen had a chance to see Bryce Young up close and personal. The former #1 overall draft pick has had a difficult early spell in the NFL, but Thielen believes the Panthers have something special with him.
“I will say this about Bryce. Because he deserves the respect. He’s a great man. He’s a great leader. And he’s a great quarterback. You saw that at the end of last year, just the stuff he had to go through, the adversity through his first two years in the league. You don’t wish that upon anybody,” Thielen told Sports Illustrated.
“So much respect for him. Because I guarantee you, I’m not here today without him. Him trusting me. Him giving me opportunities and believing in me to be able to still continue to play this game that I love.”
Young has gone 6-22 as a starting quarterback in the NFL, with five of his 11 touchdown passes last season going to Thielen.
