"Lot of damn touchdowns" - Aaron Rodgers reflects on equaling Brett Favre's Packers franchise record for most TDs 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers just keep winning. The latest victory was a 31-30 thriller over the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Rodgers throw three touchdowns.

Such a total isn't surprising for the Packers legend, but it did allow him to make some history. Rodgers is now tied with Brett Favre atop the franchise's all-time leaderboard with 442 touchdown passes.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and discussed the recordord and how he didn't even realize he was coming up on it so soon.

"I thought about it, I don't know, maybe month and a half ago. I was wondering, I couldn't remember what the number. Tom Fanning, I think, was like, 'you know, you are getting close to 442.' and I was like, 'oh wow"

He is now set to surpass the record and could keep building on it if he and the Packers can figure out a way to stay together in 2022.

"I was like, okay. At the start of the season I needed to make around 30 touchdowns or something to get there... but that's a lot of damn touchdowns."

Aaron Rodgers reflects on making Packers history

McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers if he is able to recall every single touchdown and interception he has ever thrown. That is asking a lot, but the quarterback did say he can remember most if teed up with some information.

Rodgers has had some legendary moments in a Packers uniform and the team's faith in him at a time when Favre was nearing the end of his career paid off. Will the faith in Jordan Love result in the same outcome? That is possible, but there seems to be a bit more uncertainty around Love at this moment in time.

Rodgers was not the full-time starter until 2008 and has tied Favre's mark while throwing for roughly 7,000 fewer yards. He has also only thrown 93 interceptions compared to Favre's whopping total of 286. Even the great Bart Starr had more interceptions in a Packers uniform with 138.

Next up is passing Favre and cementing his place in the team's record book. If Rodgers can win another Super Bowl in Green Bay, that may officially be enough to push him ahead of Favre as the greatest quarterback in Packers history.

