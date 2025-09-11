  • home icon
  "Lot of intermixing and intermingling": J.J. Watt reveals Aaron Rodgers' impact on Mike Tomlin's Steelers 

"Lot of intermixing and intermingling": J.J. Watt reveals Aaron Rodgers' impact on Mike Tomlin's Steelers 

By Arnold
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:12 GMT
J.J. Watt reveals Aaron Rodgers
J.J. Watt reveals Aaron Rodgers' impact on Mike Tomlin's Steelers (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Aaron Rodgers had an excellent debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Steelers to a 34-32 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 on Sunday.

On Wednesday, former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt appeared on "The Pat McAfee" show and discussed Rodgers' impact on Mike Tomlin's Steelers. While J.J. is retired, he has a close connection with Pittsburgh since his younger brother, T.J., is in his ninth year with the Steelers.

"You can definitely tell that," Watt said about the Steelers being all in for the 2025 season. "We brought all these vets in. We brought all these Pro Bowlers, All-Pros. We got these guys with all this experience, and we are putting together something special for this year, and now they have to go execute it, but they talked about what it's like at practice to have these guys.
"You can have conversations at such a high levelhwhen you have vets that have been playing for that long, at that high of a level. And Aaron is making the defense better, the defense is making Aaron better, and there's really a lot of intermixing and intermingling between that team."

Rodgers is in his 21st year in the NFL, and his first with the Steelers. However, this could be the four-time MVP's final season in the league. Rodgers won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Tomlin, on the other hand, knows how to coach a team to Super Bowl success, having led the Steelers to glory in 2009.

Aaron Rodgers and Steelers will face Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of 2025 season

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers will aim to continue their strong start to the season when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Seahawks suffered a 17-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

With Rodgers leading Pittsburgh's offense, the hosts will be the favorite to get the win over Seattle in Week 2.

